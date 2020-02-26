Home
FOTO | Transformare uluitoare. În urmă cu doi ani era supraponderală, acum a fost desemnată Miss Marea Britanie 2020

O tânără în vârstă de 26 de ani a reuşit să treacă de la stadiul de femeie supraponderală la Miss Marea Britanie 2020.

Jen Atkin a câştigat recent titlul de Miss Marea Britanie într-o ceremonie care a avut loc la Leicester. Atkin a reuşit să se metamorfozeze în doar doi ani.
 
 
 
Tânăra a dezvăluit că şi-a impus să slăbească după ce a fost părăsită de fostul iubit. S-a temut că nu o să mai găsească pe nimeni care să o iubească aşa cum arată şi a slăbit 50 de kilograme.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am your Miss Great Britain 2020 🇬🇧👑 I can’t even explain how I feel right now, it truly hasn’t sunk in! Becoming the 75th Miss Great Britain gives me such pride and I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to share my story and touch the lives of others. Thank you to my sponsors @cmtcosmetics and @hairsharkuk I hope I did you proud! @proposalsbridalroom for my gorgeous dress! @matt_tofton for whipping me into shape 💪🏼 Huge thank you to @realkatrinahodge and @emma_herriott1980 for being my right and left arm all these years and believing in me and supporting me! @this_is_me_missgb for your training, constant support and guidance! My best girls @_lisha_pie and @chloea.pageants for photos, cuddles and looking out for me. Thank you to @powerliftingandpageantry @boylackasha and @missbrighton2019_20 @christinamiraclebaker @maddiewahdan for being my Miss GB sisters and making this experience so much fun. The rest of the GB girls for being all over incredible! @rhiannawickes and @wickesl @missjessicalovely @sophierosemiller ❤️ Thank you to the judges @saffy67 @kobijeancole @barriestephen @georgewinstonellis @theodolls for trusting me with this incredible title. And of course Kate, Jemma and the Miss GB team for welcoming me into the family! I have huge boots to fill now @kobijeancole has handed over, but I’m determined to fulfil this role to the best of my ability! Thank you so much everyone... big things coming 🇬🇧 PHOTO BY @jin_rathod_imagery and Kat Salmon 👑 #begreat #beyou #missgreatbritain

A post shared by Jen Atkin (@jenatkinuk) on

Feb 22, 2020 at 11:43am PST
 
”A fost cu adevărat un şoc. În urmă cu nici trei ani nu mi-aş fi putut imagina aşa ceva. Mi s-a dovedit că ambiţia şi munca sunt într-adevăr răsplătite. Sunt incredibil de fericită şi recunoscătoare”, a declarat Jen Atkin.
 
 

