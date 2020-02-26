FOTO | Transformare uluitoare. În urmă cu doi ani era supraponderală, acum a fost desemnată Miss Marea Britanie 2020

Still can’t believe it... absolutely devastated by the news this evening 💔 @carolineflack you were an angel to work alongside, a truly talented presenter and such a kind human. Gutted that it has come to this and we have lost such an amazing person due to bullying via social media and press. I worked with Caroline on a channel 4 TV show for a few weeks last year which was yet to be aired, she was incredible. Such a loss for her family and the whole of Great Britain. Be kind ❤️Feb 15, 2020 at 12:32pm PST
I am your Miss Great Britain 2020 🇬🇧👑 I can’t even explain how I feel right now, it truly hasn’t sunk in! Becoming the 75th Miss Great Britain gives me such pride and I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to share my story and touch the lives of others. Thank you to my sponsors @cmtcosmetics and @hairsharkuk I hope I did you proud! @proposalsbridalroom for my gorgeous dress! @matt_tofton for whipping me into shape 💪🏼 Huge thank you to @realkatrinahodge and @emma_herriott1980 for being my right and left arm all these years and believing in me and supporting me! @this_is_me_missgb for your training, constant support and guidance! My best girls @_lisha_pie and @chloea.pageants for photos, cuddles and looking out for me. Thank you to @powerliftingandpageantry @boylackasha and @missbrighton2019_20 @christinamiraclebaker @maddiewahdan for being my Miss GB sisters and making this experience so much fun. The rest of the GB girls for being all over incredible! @rhiannawickes and @wickesl @missjessicalovely @sophierosemiller ❤️ Thank you to the judges @saffy67 @kobijeancole @barriestephen @georgewinstonellis @theodolls for trusting me with this incredible title. And of course Kate, Jemma and the Miss GB team for welcoming me into the family! I have huge boots to fill now @kobijeancole has handed over, but I’m determined to fulfil this role to the best of my ability! Thank you so much everyone... big things coming 🇬🇧 PHOTO BY @jin_rathod_imagery and Kat Salmon 👑 #begreat #beyou #missgreatbritainFeb 22, 2020 at 11:43am PST
