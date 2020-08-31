- Home
- Life-Inedit
- (31.08.2020, 05:46)
- Anamaria Cadis
- Home
- Video
- Politic
- Vești bune
- Economic
- Social
- Externe
- Ghid de supraviețuire
- Marius Tucă Show
- Gândurile lui Cristoiu
- Coronavirus
- Jurnal de carantină
MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Lista câştigătorilor. Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande au luat marile premii
- Premiile MTV Video Music din 2020 arată puţin diferit de cele obişnuite
- Gala nu a avut loc în obişnuitul Barclays Center pentru a putea ţine cont de regulile de distanţare socială
- Lista câştigătorilor MTV Video Music din 2020
35 afişări
MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Lista câştigătorilor. Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande au luat marile premii
MTV Video Music Awards 2020 a avut loc, duminică, la New York. Dar spre deosebire de locaţia obişnuită, Barclays Center, artiştii au urcat pe scenă în diferite locaţii, fără audienţă.
Printre cei care au cântat la eveniment s-au numărat BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma cu CNCO şi Lady Gaga cu Ariana Grande, scrie Variety.
Keke Palmer, din filmul „Hustlers”, a fost gazda galei MTV.
Ediţia din acest an a avut şi două categorii noi: cel mai bun videoclip muzical realizat de acasă şi cea mai bună interpretare în carantină.
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
-
VIDEO Trupele speciale au fost trimise pe străzile din Minsk, la protestele anti-Lukashenko
-
Germanii contestă regulile anti-Covid. Cât de diferite sunt de cele din România?
-
COMENTARIU Lelia Munteanu: Până şi în Israel: aiureli periculoase, dictate de decidenţii politici la deschiderea anului şcolar
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
- Doja Cat (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
BEST HIP-HOP
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lady Gaga (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
BEST R&B
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
BEST POP
- BTS – “On” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
BEST LATIN
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
BEST DIRECTION
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST COLLABORATION
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
BEST K-POP
- BTS – “On” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
BEST GROUP
- BTS (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- The 1975
- BLACKPINK
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
- MONSTA X
- Now United
- twenty one pilots
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
BEST ROCK
- Coldplay – “Orphans” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BTS – “On” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
BEST EDITING
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
SONG OF THE SUMMER
- BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
- Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”
- Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
- Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
- Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
- Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”
- SAINt JHN – “Roses”
- Saweetie – “Tap In”
- Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!
Urmărește Mediafax pe Instagram ca să vezi imagini spectaculoase și povești din toată lumea!
Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.
Noul reper pentru corporatiştii din Bucureşti. Unde se adună după ce au muncit de acasă toată vara
Locul superb aflat la câteva minute de Braşov, dar care nu este o staţiune de pe Valea Prahovei. Preţurile sunt aproape cu jumătate mai mici decât la cazările din Sinaia sau Predeal
FOTO. Andreea Raicu are 43 de ani, dar nu își arată deloc vârsta. Apariția ei la plajă a stârnit un val de reacții
BREAKING! Ministrul Sănătății se zbate între viață și moarte! Are CORONAVIRUS și medicii sunt sceptici