Soţia lui Kobe Bryant trăieşte un „coşmar fără sfârşit”. Mesajul publicat de Vanessa Bryant pe Instagram

- Vedeta NBA Kobe Bryant şi fiica sa, Gianna, în vârstă de 13 ani, au murit într-un accident de elicopter, luna trecută
- Toţi cei aflaţi la bordul elicopterului şi-au pierdut viaţa
- Moartea lui Bryant a fost un şoc atât pentru cunoscuţi, cât şi pentru fanii din toată lumea
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.Feb 10, 2020 at 11:14am PST
