(11.02.2020, 08:57)
Adina Petcu

Soţia lui Kobe Bryant trăieşte un „coşmar fără sfârşit”. Mesajul publicat de Vanessa Bryant pe Instagram

Vanessa Bryant a declarat într-o postare pe Instagram că pierderea soţului şi a fiicei sale, Gianna, a îndurerat-o profund. Femeia trăieşte „un adevărat coşmar fără sfârşit”, arată The Guardian.

Soţia lui Kobe Bryant, prinsă într-un coşmar fără sfârşit

  • Vedeta NBA Kobe Bryant şi fiica sa, Gianna, în vârstă de 13 ani, au murit într-un accident de elicopter, luna trecută
  • Toţi cei aflaţi la bordul elicopterului şi-au pierdut viaţa
  • Moartea lui Bryant a fost un şoc atât pentru cunoscuţi, cât şi pentru fanii din toată lumea
Vanessa Bryant, în vârstă de 37 de ani, a fost o apariţie publică discretă de la momentul accidentului, menţionând că s-a simţit „reticentă în a-şi exprima sentimentele”.
 
„Mintea mea refuză să accepte faptul că atât Kobe, cât şi Gigi au dispărut”, a spus ea, folosind porecla fiicei ei. „Nu pot procesa tot ce s-a întâmplat în acelaşi timp. E ca şi cum aş încerca să accept dispariţia lui Kobe, dar corpul meu refuză să înţeleagă că nici Gigi nu se va mai întoarce niciodată la mine."
 
Vanessa Bryant a adăugat că s-a simţit furioasă că şi-a pierdut atât soţul, cât şi fiica, dar că trebuie să fie puternică pentru celelalte trei fiice ale cuplului. „Doamne, mi-aş dori ca ei să fie aici şi să pună capăt acestui coşmar. Rugaţi-vă pentru toate victimele acestei tragedii oribile. Vă rugăm să continuaţi să vă rugaţi pentru toţi!”
 
Kobe Bryant, în vârstă de 41 de ani, a murit după ce elicopterul în care călătorea s-a prăbuşit în oraşul Calabasas din California, luna trecută. Moartea vedetei NBA, unul dintre cei mai admiraţi sportivi ai momentului, a fost un şoc pentru cunoscuţi şi pentru fanii din toată lumea.
 
Raportul iniţial emis de Comisia Naţională pentru Siguranţa Transportului spune că principala cauză a accidentului produs la data de 26 ianuarie este vremea capricioasă din zona deluroasă a Californiei, în acea zi fiind înceţoşat şi înnorat. Cu toate acestea, anchetatorii nu au exclus posibilitatea unei avarii la componentele interne ale aparatului de zbor.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Feb 10, 2020 at 11:14am PST

