Noul coronavius. Medicul Didier Raoult critică studiul care propune dexametazona ca tratament pentru pacienţii cu COVID-19

We are shocked by the monstrous death rate in the SOC group of the RECOVERY trial:

41% in ventilated patients.

25% in the patients requiring oxygen.

13% in the group not requiring any intervention.

Rates @ Marseille:

ICU: 16%.

Hospital: 5%.

Treated: 0.6%.https://t.co/MVrkFZtwmN pic.twitter.com/6ht0lLHXiF