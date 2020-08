"There is only one Ronnie O'Sullivan!" @ronnieo147 on winning a sixth world title, @SHendry775 and - of course - his cue action!



🔴 Watch the World Snooker Championship post-final analysis LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1

📱 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/Sn8W3dlGW1 pic.twitter.com/EA4pJC9Ucu