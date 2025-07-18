Group of leading Polish retailers intends to join EMD, Europe’s leading buying and marketing group

Strong Polish local retailers such as Grupa Eurocash (Delikatesy Centrum, Lewiatan, Duży Ben, Eurocash Sieci Partnerskie (abc, groszek, Euro sklep), Partnerski System Detaliczny (gama)), Grupa Chorten and Netto intend to establish a local joint-venture buying alliance to join European Marketing Distribution (EMD) AG, the leading European buying alliance. The final accession will be subject to the prior merger clearance.

Thanks to their new EMD membership, the new Polish members will be able to increase their European sourcing capabilities, generating significant savings from their supply chain which will be reinvested in strengthening their proposition to their customers.

