4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Vrancea Seismic Area

The most powerful earthquake of 2019 in Romania was recorded on Tuesday afternoon, according to Romania’s National Institute for Earth Physics.

The earthquake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, occurred in Buzau county, near the Vrancea seismic area, at 14.55 local time.

The seism was recorded at a depth of 140 km and had a grade-3 intensity on the Mercalli scale in its epicenter area.

The nearest towns to the epicenter are Nehoiu (12 km), Intorsura Buzaului (30 km), Covasna (33 km) and Valenii de Munte (44 km).

Employees from the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate started verifications to the integrity of building in Bucharest’s historical center shortly after the seism. No material damage has been reported as of yet.

The previous record earthquake for 2019 had been registered in January and measured 4.4 points on the Richter scale.

