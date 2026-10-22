A 15 year old student injured two classmates in Pitesti high school. One of the teenagers ended up in the hospital

According to police, the investigation revealed that a 15 year old student entered the high school with a sharp object on him. During the conflict, he allegedly caused a wound to the forearm of a classmate and physically assaulted another.

A qualified SMURD first aid crew responded to the scene and assessed the two injured boys.

One of them had a wound on his right arm and was taken to hospital for further investigation. The second had abrasions on his left arm and refused transport to hospital.

Police and gendarmes intervened to maintain public order and allow the safe conduct of the medical intervention.

The minor suspected of the assault is in police custody. Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.