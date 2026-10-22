Prima pagină » English » A 15 year old student injured two classmates in Pitesti high school. One of the teenagers ended up in the hospital

A 15 year old student injured two classmates in Pitesti high school. One of the teenagers ended up in the hospital

A 15 year old student allegedly injured a classmate with a sharp object and physically assaulted another, following a conflict that broke out in a high school in Pitești. One of the teenagers was transported to the hospital.
A 15 year old student injured two classmates in Pitesti high school. One of the teenagers ended up in the hospital
Imagine cu caracter ilustrativ Sursa foto: Emanuel Titus Iliesi/Mediafax Foto
Ioana Târziu
22 oct. 2026, 13:29, English
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According to police, the investigation revealed that a 15 year old student entered the high school with a sharp object on him. During the conflict, he allegedly caused a wound to the forearm of a classmate and physically assaulted another.

A qualified SMURD first aid crew responded to the scene and assessed the two injured boys.

One of them had a wound on his right arm and was taken to hospital for further investigation. The second had abrasions on his left arm and refused transport to hospital.

Police and gendarmes intervened to maintain public order and allow the safe conduct of the medical intervention.

The minor suspected of the assault is in police custody. Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

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