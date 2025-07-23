A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the Cuza Vodă Maternity Hospital in Iași

A total of 224 patients were evacuated, including 121 children (10 of whom were in intensive care) and 103 mothers (7 in intensive care), along with approximately 50 medical staff.

Three pregnant women, one of whom was in labor, were transported by crews from the County Ambulance Service to the Elena Doamna Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital for delivery. A nurse who was intoxicated with carbon monoxide is in stable condition.

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete is en route to the scene of the incident alongside Raed Arafat, Secretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior.