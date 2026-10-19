“A hidden majority.” Peiu: The four reasons why AUR refuses to vote for the Niculescu Government

Peiu told Digi24 on Monday that the final decision has not yet been made, but that AUR will likely deliver a statement in the plenary session and then leave the chamber. “That’s probably what we’ll do. No, we haven’t decided yet, but I think that’s how it will be,” the senator said.

“Illegitimacy” and “a hidden majority”

The first reason cited by Peiu is what he calls the illegitimacy of the government, given the way President Nicușor Dan has acted. The leader of the AUR senators also spoke of “immorality,” arguing that the new executive branch relies on a majority that “is not out in the open.”

The Prime Minister-designate and the contested ministers

The second reason concerns the composition of the government. Peiu stated that the prime minister-designate had not clarified the appointment of his brother to a position to which, in the senator’s opinion, he was not entitled. The individual in question is Teodor Niculescu, who was recently promoted to technical director at CFR Călători—an appointment that Peiu had already criticized last week.

The AUR leader also mentioned Alexandru Nazare, Florin Manole, and Florin Barbu, whom he said are, in the party’s view, “partially to blame” for the economic crisis.

The Government’s Agenda and Size

The third reason is the government’s agenda, which Peiu described as a string of promises with no real basis.

The fourth reason concerns the size of the Cabinet. “Eighteen ministers plus the prime minister is, in our view, unacceptable at a time when the rest of the population is struggling to tighten its belt,” Peiu stated.

The vote of confidence is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. during a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Hearings are currently underway.

The Niculescu government needs at least 233 votes.