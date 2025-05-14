A new lot of the A3 Motorway will be built in Bihor

The general director of CNIR states that the highway lot is „a very important project not only for the infrastructure in Bihor county, but for the entire national network”, which „brings Romania closer to the European Union motorways”.

„Today, we issued the order to start the design of this highway lot in Transylvania, convinced that, together with the contractor, we will be able to start the works on certain sections as early as this autumn. We decided on a first field trip to verify the route and the materials that we will hand over to the constructor in the immediate future,” said CNIR General Director Gabriel Budescu.

The Chiribiș-Biharia lot, with a length of 28.5 kilometers, is located in Bihor County, includes 18 works of art and has a completion period of 24 months. The design will last 6 months, and the execution of the works is scheduled to last 18 months. The contractual duration is calculated starting from May 20.

The contract signed with the Romanian Construction Association Precon Transilvania-Citadina 98 has a value of 785 million lei, and the financing is provided from European funds, the 2021-2027 Transport Program.