BUCHAREST, (04.03.2020, 18:38)

A new positive case of coronavirus, a 71-year-old person from Suceava

The sixth case of infection with the new coronavirus in Romania has been confirmed. According to the first data, is a 71-year-old person from Suceava for whom the test is positive.

This is the second case confirmed on Wednesday, after a 16-year-old boy from Timişoara. The fifth case of infection with the new coronavirus is a teenager aged 16, the nephew of the man confirmed on Tuesday, in Timişoara, representatives of the Strategic Communication Group said.

Thus, he becomes the first case of infection with the new coronavirus of a minor in Romania.

Currently, three patients are hospitalized in Timişoara and one in Cluj-Napoca.

