A park in the city of Galați will be arranged as in the time of Al. I. Cuza

The work of redeveloping the park will cost almost half a million euros. This will be carried out within a project of the Galați County Council, in collaboration with the Hâncești District of the Republic of Moldova.

„After reopening the Cuza Voda House Museum in 2024 – following an extensive process of consolidation, restoration and arrangement, we now aim to restore the former splendor of the park in the middle of which this edifice, so important for the history of Galați, is located. Together with partners from Hâncești District, Republic of Moldova, we managed to obtain European funding of over 450,000 euros for the systematization and landscaping of the Cuza Voda House Museum park. Visitors will thus have the opportunity to penetrate even further into the atmosphere of the times when the ruler’s family lived in Galați”, explained Costel Fotea, president of the Galați County Council.

The Galați authorities will ask experts to have the pedestal and statue representing Alexandru Ioan Cuza expertly examined and restored. The work, created by Parisian artist Pierre Granet, was donated to Galați in 1888 by Elena Cuza, the ruler’s wife

Also, the archaeological remains of one of the pentagonal pavilions that once adorned the building, discovered in 2020, will be exhibited in secure display cases.

The Cuza Vodă House is the oldest museum in the city of Galați.