AEP warns of disinformation campaign: Techniques associated with Kremlin-orchestrated campaigns

„Although the presidential elections and local by-elections in 2025 ended in good conditions and in compliance with legal provisions, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs voters that state institutions continue to be the target of disinformation and public manipulation campaigns and draws attention to the fact that these activities are intended to undermine citizens’ trust in the stability and proper functioning of the authorities,” a statement from the AEP reads.

AEP also urges voters to obtain accurate information only from official sources in order to protect themselves against these campaigns supported by foreign information manipulation and interference and to be able to form an objective opinion regarding the activities carried out by the institutions and bodies of the Romanian state.

AEP draws attention to the fact that the purpose of these campaigns of foreign information manipulation and interference is to influence public opinion in Romania by inciting hatred or generating negative emotions. Through the systematic and massive dissemination of fake news and disinformation, especially through social networks, the objective is to generate distrust and division in society.

„A set of tactics, techniques and procedures, associated with Kremlin-orchestrated campaigns, is also used in parallel with official messages. Often, these foreign influence campaigns promote anti-NATO, anti-EU, anti-Ukraine or anti-Moldova propaganda. Romanian authorities are prepared and will continue to systematically combat this fake news and disinformation,” a statement from the AEP reads.