ALDE Leader to Give Up Presidential Bid

The leader of Romanian rulng coalition party ALDE, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, decided to withdraw his previously announced candidacy in this years’ presidential elections, political sources told MEDIAFAX.

According to the sources, the ALDE leader will officially announce his withdrawal from the presidential campaign in a party Central Political Bureau meeting on Monday afternoon.

Party representatives said that the ultimatum given to coalition partners PSD to restructure the government and draft a new governing program

ALDE and Pro Romania are also in talks to support a joint bid of former MEP Mircea Diaconuuu in the elections, they added.

The former actor announced in an interview for RFI that he was invited at talks with ALDE and Pro Romania for a possible presidential bid.

