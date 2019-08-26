Home
English
BUCHAREST, (astăzi, 16:44)
Ionut Preda

ALDE Leader to Give Up Presidential Bid

The leader of Romanian rulng coalition party ALDE, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, decided to withdraw his previously announced candidacy in this years’ presidential elections, political sources told MEDIAFAX.

12 afişări
Imaginea articolului ALDE Leader to Give Up Presidential Bid

ALDE Leader to Give Up Presidential Bid

According to the sources, the ALDE leader will officially announce his withdrawal from the presidential campaign in a party Central Political Bureau meeting on Monday afternoon.

Party representatives said that the ultimatum given to coalition partners PSD to restructure the government and draft a new governing program

ALDE and Pro Romania are also in talks to support a joint bid of former MEP Mircea Diaconuuu in the elections, they added.

The former actor announced in an interview for RFI that he was invited at talks with ALDE and Pro Romania for a possible presidential bid.

Citește și: Negotiations Between Ruling Coalition Parties Fail
Citește și: Prosecutors Announce Forest Human Remains in Caracal Case are from Different Victim
Citește și: Ruling Coalition Co-Chairman Criticizes “Inert” Romanian Government

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

Gheorghe Dincă şi-a ucis şi tatăl?! Acuzaţiile nu se mai opresc: ipoteza şocantă care îi înfioară şi pe criminalişti

PROSPORT.RO

Cum arată astăzi prima soţie a lui Gheorghe Hagi. Motivele BIZARE invocate de „Rege” pentru a divorţa după doar câteva luni de căsătorie / Judecătorii au crezut că îşi bate joc de ei - FOTO

GANDUL.INFO

HAOS TOTAL: S-a rupt GUVERNUL. Miniştrii ALDE DEMISIONEAZĂ în lanţ. Călin Popescu Tăriceanu aruncă ÎN AER Guvernul Dăncilă. Urmează...

ZF.RO

SFÂRŞITUL BENZINEI: China investeşte masiv în combustibilul viitorului, cu care vrea să distrugă piaţa auto a maşinilor cu motoare tradiţionale

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

"Bucătarul lui Putin" - Apărătorul câmpurilor de petrol ale regimului Assad

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

Google reinventează ANDROID-ul. Ce îmbunătăţiri va primi telefonul tău după următorul update

GO4IT.RO

Sursele de informatii ale DNA

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Femeia nu ştia că este filmată, aşa că şi-a făcut de cap. Soţul ei a rămas fără cuvinte când a văzut ce face, chiar în maşina lui - VIDEO

PROMOTOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici