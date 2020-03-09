All school contests and sports competitions, suspended to limit the spread of coronavirus

Education minister, Monica Anisie, has made the decision, on Monday, to suspend all school contests and sports competitions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As a preventive measure, the Education minister, Monica Anisie, has decided to suspend all the county and regional school contests, as well as sports competitions, until a later date.

The Ministry also announces that all school inspectorates have the obligation to monitor the pupils and teachers isolated at home and to report daily to the Education and Research Ministry.

Suspension of courses in educational units is the exclusive attribute of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations.

The Education minister has announced on Monday that there is no reason to close schools and said that teachers, students and parents should not panic.

"Parents are entitled to ask questions. However, we should not panic, because at the moment, there are only four confirmed cases, four cases of students who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Two of them have already healed, were sent from the hospital to homes. I took the measure to close the school where they were teaching. So, at the moment, I call for calm for parents and teachers because there is no reason to close schools", Monica Anisie said at Antena 3.

