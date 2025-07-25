APIA grants financial support of 2.8 million lei for livestock breeders

The total amount granted is more than 2.8 million lei and will be distributed to livestock breeders who applied for state aid for breed improvement in May 2025.

Payments will be made through the APIA county centers for farmers across the country.

„The amount granted is 2,802,072.10 lei, funded by the state budget through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. This aid is provided to applicants who have accessed this form of support in accordance with the provisions of GEO No. 61/2023 on the establishment of a state aid scheme in the livestock sector, as amended and supplemented,” according to the statement published on Friday by APIA.