AUR initiates steps to suspend Nicușor Dan

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) announced on Wednesday its intention to initiate proceedings for the suspension of President Nicușor Dan. The party will also engage in discussions with other political parties to secure support for this action. Additionally, AUR has decided to start the process for organizing early elections and declared that its lawmakers will not vote for any government formed by the current coalition.

This decision was made during an extraordinary meeting of the AUR National Executive Council (CNC), held on Wednesday in Alexandria, Teleorman County. AUR’s press release stated that all 135 CNC members present unanimously voted to initiate the procedure for suspending the president and to begin dialogues with other political forces to gather support for this initiative.

AUR Cites Political and Constitutional Grounds

In its press release, AUR outlined reasons for its move, stating that a significant portion of Romanians has been excluded from participating in decisions about Romania’s future. The party also contended that President Nicușor Dan refused to nominate a second candidate for prime minister, which AUR views as contrary to the Constitution. These claims represent the official position expressed by AUR in the press release.

During the same meeting, members of the National Executive Council unanimously voted to proceed with organizing early elections. According to the press release, AUR believes that it is essential to “return to the people” by holding new parliamentary elections.

AUR Lawmakers Will Not Support Future Governments

Furthermore, on Wednesday, AUR’s leadership decided that its lawmakers will not participate in or support any coalition government proposed by President Nicușor Dan. The party states that this decision is part of the political strategy adopted following the extraordinary meeting of the National Leadership Council.

The procedure for suspending the president is governed by the Romanian Constitution, requiring adherence to the parliamentary steps outlined by law, including a vote in Parliament. If Parliament approves the suspension, the final decision will rest with the citizens through a referendum.