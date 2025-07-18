Black Sea 200 Regatta 2025: Romania’s first non-stop offshore regatta starts in Mangalia

The western coast of the Black Sea will host the Black Sea 200 Regatta from July 21 to 27, 2025, the first long offshore event organized in Romania.

The nautical competition will bring together over 10 boats from Romania and Bulgaria in a 200-nautical-mile race starting and finishing in Mangalia, with a checkpoint on St. Anastasia Island in Burgas Bay.

Participants will sail day and night, having to cope with waves, wind, and the strategic and endurance challenges of a true offshore regatta.

The regatta complies with World Sailing international standards and is organized in partnership with the Seanergya Sports Yacht Club Association, the Sailing 4 Fun Association, and the Port Bourgas Yacht Club.

„Black Sea 200 is the first Long Offshore competition in Romania, organized professionally and in compliance with all international safety rules. It is a first that we want to turn into an annual landmark on the regional sailing map,” said Radu-Daniel Niculăiță, president of the Romanian Yachting Federation.