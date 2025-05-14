Prima pagină » English » BNR: In the first quarter of the year, total external debt increased by 514 million euros

In the first quarter of the year, total external debt increased by 514 million euros, to 205,407 million euros, according to data published by the BNR on Wednesday.
Petru Mazilu
14 mai 2025, 13:47, English

The balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 1,997 million euros, the balance of services recorded a surplus lower by 503 million euros, the balance of primary income recorded a deficit lower by 140 million euros, and the balance of secondary income made a negative contribution of 1,095 million euros.

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1,672 million euros (compared to 2,481 million euros in the period January – March 2024), of which equity participations (including estimated reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 2,979 million euros, and intragroup loans recorded a net value of -1,307 million euros.

In the first quarter of the year, total external debt increased by 514 million euros, to 205,407 million euros. Long-term external debt amounted to 156,881 million euros as of March 31, 2025 (76.4 percent of total external debt), up 1.2 percent compared to December 31, 2024, and short-term external debt recorded on March 31, 2025 the level of 48,526 million euros (23.6 percent of total external debt), down 2.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 11.5 percent in the period January – March 2025, compared to 19.6 percent in 2024. The coverage rate of imports of goods and services as of March 31, 2025 was 5.7 months, a similar level to that of December 31, 2024.

The coverage rate of short-term external debt The short-term, calculated at residual value, ratio of foreign exchange reserves at the BNR as of March 31, 2025 was 101.4 percent, compared to 99.1 percent as of December 31, 2024.