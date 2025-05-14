BNR: In the first quarter of the year, total external debt increased by 514 million euros

The balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 1,997 million euros, the balance of services recorded a surplus lower by 503 million euros, the balance of primary income recorded a deficit lower by 140 million euros, and the balance of secondary income made a negative contribution of 1,095 million euros.

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1,672 million euros (compared to 2,481 million euros in the period January – March 2024), of which equity participations (including estimated reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 2,979 million euros, and intragroup loans recorded a net value of -1,307 million euros.

In the first quarter of the year, total external debt increased by 514 million euros, to 205,407 million euros. Long-term external debt amounted to 156,881 million euros as of March 31, 2025 (76.4 percent of total external debt), up 1.2 percent compared to December 31, 2024, and short-term external debt recorded on March 31, 2025 the level of 48,526 million euros (23.6 percent of total external debt), down 2.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 11.5 percent in the period January – March 2025, compared to 19.6 percent in 2024. The coverage rate of imports of goods and services as of March 31, 2025 was 5.7 months, a similar level to that of December 31, 2024.

The coverage rate of short-term external debt The short-term, calculated at residual value, ratio of foreign exchange reserves at the BNR as of March 31, 2025 was 101.4 percent, compared to 99.1 percent as of December 31, 2024.