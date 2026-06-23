Bolojan: PNL will vote for a PSD-led government or a coalition-backed one

Bolojan stated after the consultations that the PNL believes a realistic approach through which Romania can have a government sworn in in the short term is one based on a political agreement—a pact for Romania valid until the end of the year—that would be signed by political forces that understand the country’s difficult situation.

This pact should address issues related to Romania’s budgetary constraints, maintaining current deficits and continuing to reduce them, and committing to all reform projects outlined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) immediately after the government is formed, so that Romania can absorb the European funds available to it in the form of grants and not lose funding for major investments in highways, schools, and hospitals.

Furthermore, the pact should include provisions regarding mutual respect among parties, stipulating that no motions of no confidence be filed during this period on issues covered by the pact, “so that any government formed under this agreement can function and prepare a realistic budget for next year.”

“Given the political tensions we are witnessing—which were not caused by the National Liberal Party—we believe that following such an agreement, which could be reached in a day or two, one of two scenarios could unfold: a minority government led by the PSD or a minority government formed by the PNL, USR, and UDMR, and we commit to casting a vote in favor of its formation in such a situation, if the option we support—a government with our partners—is not chosen,” stated Ilie Bolojan.

The PNL president noted that on Tuesday, the PNL will hold a National Executive Committee meeting to clarify these issues.

“We believe that once all these details are resolved, it would be best to come up with a proposal that, this time, does not repeat what has happened recently,” added Ilie Bolojan.