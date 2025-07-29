Bolojan takes over responsibility for state-owned company reform

The prime minister was asked at Tuesday’s press conference who would be in charge of reforming state-owned companies following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Dragoș Anastasiu.

„Most likely, after this decision is made, we will have to appoint someone to manage this vacant portfolio, and I will take on this responsibility until the situation is clarified – that is, until another person is appointed to the position of deputy prime minister,” said Ilie Bolojan.

He was asked whether this would be Marian Neacșu or someone from the private sector or the political sphere. „I told you that I will take on this responsibility,” said the head of government.

Bolojan had previously announced that he had signed Anastasiu’s resignation, who had gone to the Presidential Administration to finalize the procedure.