Bolojan: We propose raising the retirement age in the justice system to 65

„With regard to age and seniority, we propose raising the retirement age and entry into the justice system to the standard retirement age of 65. Also, compared to the 25 years of seniority currently provided for by law, which allows retirement at 48, we propose an increase in seniority after which you can retire to 35 years. This means that a magistrate who has worked in the Romanian judiciary from the beginning can retire earlier if they wish, but not at 48, rather at 58,” says Ilie Bolojan.

He points out that magistrates can retire early, losing 2% of their pension for each year.

„These provisions are intended to increase the retirement age, eliminate this inequality, and ensure that all magistrates – unfortunately, today only a small number have chosen to remain in service, and I thank them for choosing to remain in the system and work beyond the standard retirement age – remain active. So we will have practically the entire body of magistrates in active service at the age of professional maturity, and I believe that in the coming years this will be reflected in the quality of the justice system in Romania, through uniform sentences, greater speed, and, in general, through the improvement of the framework in which we operate,” concludes Bolojan.