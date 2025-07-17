CCR rejected Dan’s appeal on the law on measures to combat anti-Semitism

Dan had submitted a referral to the CCR regarding the amendments to Emergency Ordinance 31/2002, which prohibits organizations, symbols, and acts of a fascist, legionary, racist, or xenophobic nature, as well as the promotion of individuals guilty of committing genocide and war crimes. This law also amends Law 157/2018, which outlines specific measures for preventing and combating anti-Semitism.

The president argued that the law was adopted in violation of constitutional norms and principles due to its legislative process and content. However, the CCR unanimously rejected his complaint.

The law that was presented to the president for signing reaffirmed the adoption of the 2002 ordinance, which bans groups, symbols, and actions associated with fascism, legionarianism, racism, or hate against specific groups. Additionally, it updated the 2018 anti-anti-Semitism regulations.

A significant change introduced by the law passed by Parliament in June 2025 is the explicit inclusion of Legionary groups on the list of organizations prohibited by criminal law.

President Nicușor Dan challenged the law in the Constitutional Court, claiming that several provisions violate the Constitution. His main argument is that the law employs vague terms—such as „fascist,” „Legionnaire,” „racist,” or „xenophobic”—without providing clear legal definitions. In particular, he contends that the phrase „Legionary organization” is too ambiguous to be applied correctly by the courts.