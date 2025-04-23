Ciolacu to the military: Grateful for putting the country’s security above your own lives

„This is a moment of deep gratitude and pride, reaffirming our commitment to those who, day in and day out, dedicate their lives to defending our country. I particularly appreciate the way you carry out your missions and represent Romania in numerous international operations, both within NATO and the European Union, in the Western Balkans and Africa. You are true ambassadors of Romania, especially in these challenging times,” said Marcel Ciolacu, attending the events dedicated to Saint George the Great Martyr, the patron of the Romanian Land Forces.

Ciolacu noted that we are currently facing a global security environment marked by widespread conflicts and hybrid threats, with international security being a top concern for all European states.

„Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues to impact the stability of the Black Sea region—a strategic intersection between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These challenges require a unified and coordinated response, and our country plays a key role in strengthening regional stability,” Ciolacu added.

The Prime Minister reiterated Romania’s firm commitment to supporting Ukraine, not only out of humanitarian solidarity but also due to strategic security interests.

However, he firmly stated that „Romania will not send any troops to the Ukrainian front.”

„But we have a duty to continue and intensify our efforts to address the current risks and challenges. That’s why it remains crucial to maintain our commitment to allocate more than 2% of GDP to defense, particularly for armament and infrastructure modernization. Increasing funding for Romania’s defense industry means more jobs, technological progress, and a future in which our military equipment is produced domestically,” Ciolacu added.

The Prime Minister addressed the soldiers directly, telling them: „We are grateful for your devotion, for your sleepless nights on missions, for your daily commitment to placing the country’s security above your own lives. You are the foundation of our defense force, the symbol of sacrifice and loyalty to Romania. Before you, not only as Prime Minister, but also as a Romanian, I feel both respect and deep admiration. When I look at you, I see not just uniforms, but sons and daughters, parents and friends who put their hearts and souls into what they do. Our thoughts today also go out to those who, through their courage and dedication, have marked key moments in our history for generations. They are the known heroes, but above all the anonymous ones, whose sacrifice was the foundation on which Great Romania was built. Thanks to them we are today an independent and sovereign nation. They will always be in our hearts and in our prayers. I am convinced that all those who today wear the military uniform will carry on the efforts of these heroes to keep Romania strong, united and respected. I wish you health and success! And may you continue to make us as proud of you.”