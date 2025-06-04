Constanța Casino was vandalized just days after its reopening

According to a statement from the Constanța City Hall, „Some visitors tore the gold leaf off the walls, while others, either carelessly or out of disrespect, kicked the freshly restored walls.” Due to the large number of visitors during the free admission period, it was impossible to identify the culprits.

City officials announced that anyone identified will be held civilly liable and required to cover the repair costs. Efforts are ongoing to identify those responsible for the damage.

Restoration teams will be called in to address the vandalism. The Constanța Casino had reopened to the public just two weeks ago, receiving approximately 10,000 visitors during the four days of free admission and another 7,702 on paid days between May 28 and June 1.