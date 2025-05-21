Dacian Treasure. Dutch Press: The order “came from Romania”

The Hardliners motorcycle gang is involved in the theft of the Dacian treasure from the Drents Museum in Assen. Gang members recruited perpetrators of the theft from the museum, sources from the criminal world and those involved in the police investigation told RTL News. According to them, the art theft was committed on behalf of the Romanian underworld.

These new details make the most likely scenario the one in which the 2,500-year-old Coțofenești helmet is still intact.

“Indications are accumulating that the helmet did not melt. It is probably rolled up in a towel somewhere near Heerhugowaard,” said a source close to the police investigation.

Furthermore, sources quoted by RTL News claim that the art theft was ordered by the Romanian underworld, with the artifacts later being used on behalf of a major criminal who wants to get out of prison. However, it is not known which criminal this is.

Although the police are keeping other lines of investigation open, “more and more are looking at a Romanian client,” says a source close to the investigation.

Three gold bracelets and the Coțofenești helmet were stolen from the Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands, at the end of January. Dutch authorities have launched an investigation and detained people, but the treasure is still nowhere to be found.