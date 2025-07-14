Dan: Cases of femicide reveal the weakness of the Romanian state

„What I have seen, without having a complete analysis of the phenomenon… What I have seen is that many of these cases involved people who were repeat offenders. Because, as I said earlier, nothing happened to the Romanian citizens who threatened journalists with death. The Romanian state does not give an impression of firmness that would discourage this type of behavior,” said Nicușor Dan, when asked about recent cases of femicide.

Dan believes that the most important thing is that the laws are not enforced or are enforced in a way that encourages crime.

„At the moment… I confess that we have not yet reached the point where we can thoroughly analyze the work of the prosecutor’s office, but when we do, this phenomenon will be one of those we will look at carefully,” the president added.

He believes that the fact that there are so many cases of femicide in our country is a serious problem.

„Yes, it is a serious problem. It is a problem of mentality. Of the status of women. And it is a problem of the Romanian state’s weakness in the face of this phenomenon,” Nicușor Dan added.