Dan on the commitment regarding VAT: The discussion regarding fiscal reform starts from there

All these things can be discussed. The urgency is to have a government with a parliamentary majority that will assume some fiscal reform measures.

Asked whether the commitment regarding VAT remains in force or whether Romanians should expect tax and duty increases, Nicuşor Dan said that „the discussion regarding fiscal reform starts from that statement”.

Asked if he will participate in Government meetings if necessary, Dan said that he will do so every time it is needed.

Regarding the funds that Romania risks losing from the PNRR, Nicuşor Dan said that „there is a discussion that is ongoing with the European Commission” and is optimistic that the people there give credit to the new power in Bucharest and that what has not been done in a few years cannot be done now.

„The risk is not… as far as European funds are concerned, the discussion is distant. Outdated. The problem is our credibility on the financial markets and in the investment area. The problem is the high interest rate that we are paying at the moment”, said Dan.

The President of Romania also said that Romania’s foreign policy had a good direction, but a very low intensity. „We must maintain the direction, increase the intensity”.

Regarding the appointment of the heads of the secret services, Dan said that everything that needs to be done will be done, but not before the problem of the deficit is resolved.