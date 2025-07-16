Diana Buzoianu: Feeding bears will be severely punished

„Today, we are facing several situations, each of which requires a different solution,” the Environment Minister explained to RFI. She stressed that, in the case of communities with farms affected by bear attacks, the priority solutions are electric fences and protection systems, for which the state must provide financial support.

As for the bears on the Transfăgărășan, the problem is different: „There are bears there that are used to being fed. If you feed them once, you are basically condemning them to death, because they lose their fear of humans and inevitably end up causing dramatic incidents.” In this regard, the Ministry of the Environment is preparing a bill that would expressly punish the feeding of animals and „drastically increase” fines, Buzoianu said.

The official pointed out that currently, gendarmes and Forest Guard representatives only issue fines for illegal parking, because feeding animals is not clearly penalized by law. „We will introduce this provision into the law so that we can intervene effectively,” the minister added.

The Minister of the Environment drew attention to the figures resulting from the census based on DNA samples. „Romania can manage 3,500-4,000 bears, but current estimates indicate between 10,000 and 12,000 specimens,” said Buzoianu. „We will carefully analyze these figures, but we must recognize that there is also significant pressure on local communities.”

She specified that local authorities should have greater autonomy in their interventions, while complying with expert opinions. „There are dramatic situations in communities, with children in danger and animals being killed. Quick action is needed, but we also need to protect biodiversity,” said Diana Buzoianu, concluding that the goal is to protect human life, maintain biodiversity, and put in place effective prevention measures.