Fire Engulfs Six Houses In Bucharest, One Injured

Six house in the Aparatorii Patriei neighborhood of Bucharest were engulfed by flames after a fire started on Tuesday night, with one person hospitalized due to smoke intoxication.

The fire broke out at approximately 23.20 local time on Tuesday night and affected an area of about 500 sq. meters. Six houses, which were built next one to the other, were affected by the flames.

One individual who suffered from smoke exposure was transported to a Bucharest hospital for further medical examinations, with no other injuries recorded.

Fourteen firefighter trucks were deployed on site to deal with the fire. Firefighters and police are currently working the establishes the causes of the fire.

