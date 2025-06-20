Florin Roman: Dan’s main promise, in the case of Ilie Bolojan’s non-nomination, broken

“President Nicușor Dan’s main promise during the election campaign will be broken if Mr. Bolojan is not nominated,” Roman stated.

The conflict centers around the proposed increase in value-added tax (VAT), which Nicușor Dan, the president, refuses to accept. This disagreement has led to a postponement in appointing the prime minister.

Roman urged Dan to act swiftly, stating, “President Nicușor Dan must get to work in earnest, having been recently elected by a majority vote of the Romanian people. He should appoint a prime minister, who will then form his government team and subsequently secure a parliamentary majority for the investiture process.”

He further expressed, “If President Nicușor Dan does not agree with Ilie Bolojan’s proposal, we will need to look towards the future prime minister and the government for new solutions. As of now, we see a refusal to increase VAT, but no alternative solutions have been presented for discussion.”

According to Roman, if Nicușor Dan does not accept Bolojan’s plan to reduce the budget deficit, he will have to nominate someone else as prime minister: “If he does not concede and accept Bolojan’s propuestas, he will certainly come up with another nomination. In that case, we will need to discuss what steps to take at the party leadership level. Personally, I believe we need to support a government because Romania needs stability.”

When the interviewer pointed out that Nicușor Dan had promised during the election campaign not to increase VAT, Roman responded: “He made another promise during the election campaign: that Ilie Bolojan would be the future prime minister of Romania. I believe many Romanians voted for this duo in the last presidential elections, especially in the Transylvania region. Mr. Nicușor Dan received significant support because people had high expectations of a Nicușor Dan-Ilie Bolojan team. From this perspective, if Mr. Bolojan is not nominated, President Nicușor Dan’s main campaign promise will be violated.”

In his personal capacity, Roman stated that he would support a government led by a technocratic prime minister, but without members from the PNL: “Personally, as a member of parliament, I would vote for a technocratic-led government, but I would prefer that no liberals be part of it.”