Foreign Ministry confirms infection with the coronavirus of a second Romanian on Diamond Princess

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has confirmed on Wednesday that a second case of infection with the new coronavirus was confirmed at a Romanian citizen, a crew member on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that the local authorities have transmitted that all persons present on board the ship have been subjected to medical tests, awaiting the results, according to a press release issued by the institution, on Wednesday, to MEDIAFAX.

Regarding the Westerdam ship, the Foreign Ministry says that eight of the nine Romanian citizens who were on board the ship as tourists left Cambodia, and the ninth remained in the capital Phnom Penh. Travel costs were supported by the owner of the cruise ship.

The full press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is shown below:

"Further on the information regarding the situation of Romanian citizens on board the Diamond Princess and Westerdam cruise ships, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds the following details:

The Romanian Embassy in Tokyo was notified by the Japanese MFA about the confirmation of a second case of coronavirus infection of a Romanian citizen, a member of the crew on the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

The diplomatic mission is in contact with the Romanian citizen who was transferred to a medical unit in Tokyo, which notified the diplomatic mission today, February 19, that he is feeling well and has no symptoms.

According to data obtained by representatives of the embassy, local authorities have stated that all persons present aboard the cruise ship have undergone medical tests, awaiting results.

Regarding the Westerdam ship, according to information obtained by the Romanian Embassy in Hanoi (also accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia) from the Cambodian authorities, eight of the nine Romanian citizens who were on board the ship as tourists left Cambodia, with the ninth remaining in the capital Phnom Penh. The costs of the trips were supported by the owner of the cruise ship", concludes the quoted source.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.