Fritz posts a photo from the plane taking him to Berlin, alongside President Nicușor Dan

Fritz writes on Facebook, alongside the photo, that he is „on his way to Germany with President Nicușor Dan, Deputy Prime Minister Dragos Anastasiu, and Ministers Oana Țoiu (Foreign Affairs), Ionuț Moșteanu (Defense), and Radu Miruţă (Economy).”

The Romanian president will meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as with the business community and Romanians living in Germany.

„We are strengthening bilateral relations, defending Romania’s security through better cooperation in the defense industry, and increasing prosperity with greater investment from the private sector,” Fritz writes.

Nicușor Dan’s visit takes place at the invitation of the German president, in the context of deepening Romanian-German dialogue at a high level, and reflects the excellent, strategic relations between the two countries. The Romanian-German dialogue is based on close cooperation at the bilateral, European, and allied levels, as well as on solid historical and interpersonal ties between the two countries, according to the Presidential Administration.

The talks with the president and chancellor will focus on developing Romanian-German cooperation in areas of interest, with an emphasis on economic cooperation projects and investments in sectors such as defense, energy, automotive, and industry, as well as on close coordination on European affairs and in the areas of security and defense. Germany is Romania’s main economic partner and an ally that contributes significantly to ensuring European security.

The agenda will also include continued support for Ukraine and efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, support for the Republic of Moldova and its European path, maintaining the EU’s unity of action and competitiveness globally, and developing transatlantic relations.