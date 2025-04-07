Galati steel plant could restart production after Easter

LIBERTY Galati, the main integrated steel producer in Romania, announces that it “appoints Cornel Moisescu as Head of Primary at LIBERTY Galati, as part of its strategy to restart production operations and ensure the steel needs of Romania’s strategic economic sectors, including the defense industry, the naval industry, construction and infrastructure.”

In his new leadership role, Cornel Moisescu will coordinate the Agglomeration, Blast Furnace, Continuous Casting and Steelmaking departments and will contribute to meeting production objectives, maintaining worker safety and developing technological processes in line with the company’s strategy, the press release states.

Steel industry is facing the toughest ever market conditions

“Together with a strong and dedicated team of steelworkers, we are preparing for the restart of production operations, which represents a real challenge, as the steel industry is facing the most difficult market conditions I have encountered throughout my career, comparable to the 2008 financial crisis and the 2015 steel industry crisis. However, we know how important Romanian steel is for the national economy and for the community in Galați, which is why we are making every effort to ensure the steel needs of Romania’s strategic industries. With the support of the team, I am confident that we will restart primary production operations after Easter, on April 22,” said Cornel Moisescu.

According to the press release, Cornel Moisescu has extensive expertise and 30 years of experience in the steel industry, acquired within the company in Galați. After graduating from the Faculty of Metallurgy, specializing in metal casting, at Dunărea de Jos University, in 1995 he started as a metallurgical engineer at SIDEX Galați and steadily promoted, being named Head of Blast Furnaces in 2014. With over 10 years of management experience and leadership studies in Luxembourg, Cornel Moisescu implemented innovative projects in primary operations, being part of a team of European specialists, managed complex modernization and maintenance projects at the blast furnace and achieved record production volumes throughout his career, the company’s representatives stated.