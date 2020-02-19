Home
BUCHAREST, (19.02.2020, 16:11)
Oana Gavrila

GFG Alliance Pledges to Invest EUR1B in Liberty Galati Steel Mill

GFG Alliance plans to invest EUR1 billion in its Liberty Galati steel mill over the next ten years to significantly reduce carbon emissions and to boost production, targeting to transform the mill into a regional champion.

GFG Alliance CEO Sanjeev Gupta said the company targets neutral carbon emissions by 2030. He said the group's strategy aims to ensure long term competitiveness and sustainability at Liberty Galati.

Investments in Galati are expected to increase production to 4 million tons a year over time.

Liberty Galati is the largest integrated steel plant in Romania, with 7,500 employees and an annual production capacity of approximately 3 million tons of steel used in a variety of industries such as shipbuilding, construction, pressure vessels, automotive and others.

Liberty Galati was bought in July 2019 along with six other steelworks and five service centers in Europe. The EUR740 million deal made Liberty one of the top ten steel producers globally, excluding China, with a total rolling capacity in excess of 18 million tons.

