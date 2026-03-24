Government meeting on fuel crisis postponed

The extraordinary Government meeting announced for today, at 5:00 p.m., will be postponed to a date to be announced later.

According to the Executive, the CES postponed the approval.

The Government was to adopt on Tuesday the ordinance that provides for the declaration of a crisis situation on the fuel market and to take several measures to protect the economy and the population during the crisis situation.

The emergency ordinance on declaring a crisis situation on the crude oil and/or petroleum products market and for establishing measures to protect the economy and the population during the crisis, as well as for amending some regulatory acts in the energy field, was to be adopted at Tuesday’s Government meeting.

„Following the discussions, it was decided that the Government would adopt, tomorrow, an emergency ordinance declaring a crisis situation on the crude oil and/or petroleum products market and establishing measures to protect the economy and the population during this crisis,” the Government announced in a press release on Monday.

The extraordinary meeting of the Executive was scheduled for Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.