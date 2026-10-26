Grindeanu demands the Government’s responsibility for local administration reform and reorganizing state institutions and companies

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday, after the National Politburo meeting, that taxes for the Romanian population and companies will not increase in 2027.

„We do not accept the waste of public money. But we also do not accept the idea that any budget problem must be solved by imposing new taxes on Romanians and Romanian companies. That is why I want to say very clearly: next year, taxes for Romanians and Romanian companies will not increase. The economy needs predictability,” Grindeanu said.

What proposals will he bring to Prime Minister Luca Niculescu?

During the press conference, Grindeanu announced that he would propose two major reform measures to Prime Minister Niculescu, for which the Government would take responsibility.

The first one aims at the administrative-territorial reform, by merging small localities, while preserving public services for citizens. On the PSD side, the coordination of this reform will be ensured by Dragoș Benea.

The second measure aims at government-level reorganization, including the reduction and merger of agencies, as well as the reorganization or liquidation of state-owned companies that are losing money or that no longer justify their existence. The PSD coordinator will be Marian Neacșu.

According to the PSD president, the two measures should be adopted by March 2027, along with the state budget for next year.

Grindeanu calls for relaunching the economy and protecting purchasing power

The PSD president said he asked the ministers to present how they will implement the paradigm shift announced by the party, with two main objectives: economic recovery and protecting the purchasing power of the vulnerable population and the middle class.

„This week, each minister has to deal with the emergencies left behind by the former Government: securing the necessary money for the UPU and Ambulance, compensation for the drought and resuming the export of sheep, saving as much money as possible from the PNRR or preparing the inauguration of a new section of the Pitești-Sibiu highway,” Grindeanu specified.

PSD demands publication of the real situation of the country’s finances

The PSD president called for the public presentation, as soon as possible, of the detailed situation of Romania’s finances, including unpaid invoices, deferred debts, outstanding VAT refunds and the state’s other payment obligations.

„Not to complain about a ‘heavy legacy’, as Ilie Bolojan did when he became prime minister, but to clean up after austerity and know exactly where we are starting from,” said Grindeanu.

He criticized the results of the fiscal policies promoted by former Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, wondering how Romania ended up with the largest government deficit in the European Union, given the increased taxes. He stressed that the priority must be to solve economic and social problems.

„I will not make the mistake of getting lost in political conflicts. We have many concrete problems to solve after a year and a half of austerity and governance with a beard,” Grindeanu said.

„Romania no longer needs lessons about sacrifice. It needs results,” concluded Sorin Grindeanu.