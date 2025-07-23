Grindeanu: PSD accepts taking responsibility only for correcting the „injustices” in package 2

Grindeanu explained that the Social Democrats support the use of this exceptional measure for issues related to boards of directors, allowances, and special pensions, all of which are deemed urgent for balancing the tax burden.

„We are discussing taxing capital and large fortunes to redistribute the tax burden, which is currently primarily shouldered by the poor and those with average incomes,” Grindeanu stated. He also mentioned that measures concerning the Solvency Law and increased taxation on cryptocurrencies had been discussed.

When asked about the other measures in the package, the PSD leader responded that proposals related to local and central government, as well as those concerning health, should be addressed through parliamentary debate. „I would not implement them by assuming responsibility, as this is an exceptional tool used in extraordinary situations,” he emphasized.

Regarding the timeline for these measures, Grindeanu indicated that discussions would continue in the coming days, noting that the PSD could assume responsibility for the parts it accepts by mid-August.