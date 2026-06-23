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Grindeanu: The PSD is ready to form a government that can take office as quickly as possible

Sorin Grindeanu said, following Tuesday’s consultations with President Nicușor Dan, that the PSD is ready to form a government that can take office as quickly as possible, but not with AUR.
Grindeanu: The PSD is ready to form a government that can take office as quickly as possible
Sorin Grindeanu. Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
23 iun. 2026, 14:16, English
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Sorin Grindeanu said that Romania needs a government quickly.

“It’s about international commitments, it’s about the PNRR, it’s about SIFE, it’s about the economy, and that is why the PSD agreed yesterday to support a government presented in Parliament. We have also made it clear that we need to find or come up with solutions quickly. The PSD announced today to the President of Romania that it is ready to take on the responsibility of governing. As we have said in previous meetings, we are awaiting the conclusion of these consultations, and the PSD is, as I said, ready to form a government. A government that, following the discussions the president will hold, will take office as quickly as possible,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

Grindeanu also said that “these political games aimed at keeping certain people in office” must stop,

“We are waiting, as I said, for these consultations to conclude, and the PSD remains the largest party in Parliament—the one that wants to be part of a solution, has offered that solution today, and I hope we’ll have a vote in Parliament as soon as possible,” Sorin Grindeanu added.

When asked if he would form a majority with AUR, Sorin Grindeanu replied: “No! Not with AUR.”

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