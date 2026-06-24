Grindeanu, voted to be the prime minister proposal: We will not stand with our hats in our hands

Sorin Grindeanu said that today, people’s trust in the political class, at this moment, is zero and everyone, including PSD, has a share of responsibility for having reached this point.

„I believe that the time has come to stop pointing fingers at each other, but to come up with concrete solutions, which put Romanians above the political calculations that have guided us in recent weeks. For this reason, the Social Democratic Party decided today, in the National Political Bureau, unanimously, to assume the responsibility of governing, and for the party president to be the prime minister’s proposal,” said Grindeanu.

He asked his colleagues for a vote to have total freedom in choosing the team of ministers, in case the PSD receives the mandate to form the government from the President of Romania.

„The PSD can assume governance only under clear and transparent conditions, which is why we decided to have a negotiating team, which will discuss with the other pro-Western political formations in Parliament, the draft of a political agreement. We are talking about general things, related to Romania’s short and medium-term priorities, PNRR, OECD, SAFE and compliance with deficit targets and not conditions imposed on the PSD. The PSD will have full autonomy over the governing program. If there is a PSD government, then it will be a government that will not be afraid and that will not stand with its hat in hand in front of anyone”, Grindeanu also said.

The PSD President also said that the PSD will play „exclusively on its own terms”, and the objective is economic recovery and regaining the Romanians’ trust in the political class’s ability to deliver prosperity.