Ilie Bolojan: It was an honor to serve as prime minister of Romania

“It was an honor to serve as Prime Minister of Romania. I proved that it is possible to govern differently—without lies, with respect for public funds and for citizens. I believe I gave hope to Romanians who want a fair Romania,” Ilie Bolojan wrote in a Facebook post.

Bolojan thanked Romanians for the understanding they showed during his term in office.

“I tried to do everything humanly possible for our country. I thank my colleagues, collaborators, and partners. I thank all Romanians for the understanding they showed in the face of the difficulties we had to go through,” he said.

Bolojan emphasized that, although he no longer leads the government, his responsibility toward the country remains.

“My term has ended, but my responsibility toward Romania has not. I have faith in our country. May God watch over all Romanians!” Bolojan added.

The government led by Luca Niculescu received a vote of confidence in Parliament on Tuesday, with 280 votes in favor and 58 against. Members of the new Cabinet were sworn in at Cotroceni Palace in the presence of President Nicușor Dan. Subsequently, the new government held its first cabinet meeting at Victoria Palace.