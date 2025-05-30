Ilie Bolojan: The procedure for reducing positions in the Senate has been completed

„These days, all procedures related to the reduction of the Senate staff have been completed, as a result of the decisions adopted at the beginning of the year. Out of the 796 positions, 649 remain, of which 31 are unoccupied, being reserved for persons suspended by law. The staff reduction was done by correctly normalizing the staff and by reducing the positions of advisors attached to the committees and the offices of dignitaries”, Ilie Bolojan wrote on Facebook on Friday.

It shows that the difference between the initial required salary fund, of 93.9 million lei annually, and that for the reduced positions, of 76.4 million lei annually, is 17.5 million lei, or approximately 3.5 million euros.

“This is the amount that will be saved in one year, as a result of this reorganization – a saving of over 18% of the salary fund. It may not seem like a big saving, but in three years it means a passage at a busy intersection in Bucharest, the estimated value of a road passage being 10 million euros. Think that such reductions can be made at many institutions and calculate how many passages have been lost so far,” Bolojan added.

He claims that the Senate is functioning in good conditions with the current staff structure and that electronic registration of attendance at work has been put into practice.