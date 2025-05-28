INS: Economic trends for the period May – July. Growing activity and higher prices

„Within the May 2025 business survey, managers from the manufacturing industry predict for the next three months, moderate growth in production volume (short-term balance +9%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, the short-term balance being -4%. For the prices of industrial products, an increase is forecast in the next three months (short-term balance +30%)”, show the data published by the INS.

For the construction sector, estimates indicate a more pronounced increase in the volume of works (short-term balance +23%), accompanied by a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +7%). At the same time, a considerable increase in the prices of construction works is expected (short-term balance +39%).

In retail trade, managers anticipate a relative stability of economic activity (short-term balance +1%) and of orders to suppliers (short-term balance +5%). As for personnel, a moderate increase in the number of employees is forecast (short-term balance +14%). However, estimates indicate a sharp increase in retail prices (short-term balance +44%).

In the services sector, managers expect a moderate increase in demand (short-term balance +6%).

„Managers in the service sector predict relative stability in the number of employees (short-term balance +2%). According to the managers’ opinion, the selling or invoicing prices of services will tend to increase (short-term balance +24%),” the cited source reports.