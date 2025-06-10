INS: In 2024, a household had, on average, income of 8,270 lei and expenses of 7,013 lei

The average monthly cash income in 2024 was 7698 lei per month per household and 3074 lei perperson, up 15.9% compared to 2023, and the income in kind was 572 lei per month per household (228 lei per person), up 7.6% compared to 2023. Gross wages and other salary rights were 5557 lei per month per household and formed the most important source of total income (67.2% of total household income, up 0.4 percentage points compared to 2023). In the formation of total household income, a significant contribution was made by both income from social benefits, of 1668 lei per month per household (20.2% in 2024, respectively, 20.4% in 2023 of total household income), and income in kind (6.9% in 2024, respectively, 7.4% in 2023), consisting of the value of income in kind obtained by employees and beneficiaries of social benefits (1.5% in 2024, respectively, 1.6% in 2023) and the value in lei of agri-food and non-food products consumed from own resources (5.4% in 2024, respectively, 5.8% in 2023).

Regarding the area of ​​residence, the average monthly total income level per household in urban areas in 2024 was 9,207 lei, 1.3 times higher than in rural areas, and per person, 3,924 lei, 1.5 times higher

than in rural areas.

From the point of view of the structure of total income, in 2024, in urban areas, the share of gross salaries and other salary rights in total income was 73.3%, 16.3 percentage points higher than in rural areas, while in rural areas the share of income from social benefits was 21.4%, 2.0 percentage points higher than in urban areas.

The share of income in kind was 11.7% in rural areas, 2.9 times higher than in urban areas.

The average monthly cash expenses in 2024 were 6,567 lei per household (2,622 lei per person), 13.1% higher than in 2023, respectively 12.8% per person. The equivalent value of the consumption of agri-food and non-food products from own resources, in 2024, was, on average, 446 lei per month per household (178 lei per person), up 7.6% compared to 2023.

In 2024, the main destinations of household expenditures are consumption (consumption expenditures and the equivalent value of human consumption from own resources) of 4248 lei per month per household (60.6%) and transfers to public and private administration and to social security budgets in the form of taxes, contributions, dues, fees of 2308 lei per household (32.9%).

Expenses related to household production (production expenditures and the equivalent value of feed consumption from own resources) were 145 lei per household (2.1%) in 2024.

The area of ​​residence highlights differences in the level of average monthly total expenses. In urban areas, the average monthly expenses per household were 7,740 lei, 1.3 times higher than in rural areas. Thus, a person in urban areas spent, on average, 3,299 lei per month, 1.5 times more than a person in rural areas. In terms of the structure of total expenses, in urban areas, the share of expenses for taxes, contributions, dues and fees was 36.4% in total expenses, 9.2 percentage points higher than in rural areas, while in rural areas the share of the equivalent value of consumption of agri-food and non-food products from own resources was 11.6% in total expenses, 3.7 times higher than in urban areas.