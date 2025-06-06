INS: Romania’s economy stagnated at the beginning of 2025

Compared to the same period last year, a slight increase is observed: +0.3% in the gross version and +0.6% in the seasonally adjusted version. The seasonally adjusted GDP was estimated at 447.7 billion lei, and the gross at 365.4 billion lei, in current prices.

Among the areas that helped the economy grow the most are:

– Construction, with an increase of almost 10% and a contribution of +0.4% to GDP;

– Information and communications, which increased by 1.1%;

– Real estate transactions, increasing by 0.8%;

– Public sector (administration, health, education, etc.), which increased by 0.3%;

– Net taxes on product, which increased by 3.5%, bringing an addition of 0.3% to GDP.

A negative contribution to GDP growth was recorded by industry (-0.5%), with a share of 16.3% in GDP formation and which recorded a decrease in the volume of activity by -3.0%.

Household expenditures increased by 1.9%, and those of public administration, individual and collective, by over 5% and 6%, respectively. Investments (gross fixed capital formation) also increased by 4.3%.

According to the INS, compared to the initial estimates published in May, the revisions for this quarter did not bring significant changes.