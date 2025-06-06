Prima pagină » English » INS: Romania’s economy stagnated at the beginning of 2025

INS: Romania’s economy stagnated at the beginning of 2025

Romania's economy did not show major changes compared to the end of last year in the first quarter of 2025. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remained at the same level in real terms compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics.
INS: Romania's economy stagnated at the beginning of 2025
Sursa: AI
Petru Mazilu
06 iun. 2025, 13:08, English

Compared to the same period last year, a slight increase is observed: +0.3% in the gross version and +0.6% in the seasonally adjusted version. The seasonally adjusted GDP was estimated at 447.7 billion lei, and the gross at 365.4 billion lei, in current prices.

Among the areas that helped the economy grow the most are:

– Construction, with an increase of almost 10% and a contribution of +0.4% to GDP;

– Information and communications, which increased by 1.1%;

– Real estate transactions, increasing by 0.8%;

– Public sector (administration, health, education, etc.), which increased by 0.3%;

– Net taxes on product, which increased by 3.5%, bringing an addition of 0.3% to GDP.

A negative contribution to GDP growth was recorded by industry (-0.5%), with a share of 16.3% in GDP formation and which recorded a decrease in the volume of activity by -3.0%.

Household expenditures increased by 1.9%, and those of public administration, individual and collective, by over 5% and 6%, respectively. Investments (gross fixed capital formation) also increased by 4.3%.

According to the INS, compared to the initial estimates published in May, the revisions for this quarter did not bring significant changes.