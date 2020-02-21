President Klaus Iohannis has sent condolences to the family of the young Romanian man who lost his life following the violent attack in Hanau, Germany.

Iohannis sends condolences to the family of the Romanian person who died in the Hanau attack

"With deep sadness I learned that after the violent attacks in #Hanau, Germany, a Romanian citizen lost his life. I am sending condolences to the bereaved family in these difficult times", the president wrote on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday evening that German authorities had confirmed that a Romanian citizen was killed in the attacks in the city of Hanau in Germany.

Along with the Romanian, eight other people, several Turkish citizens, a Bulgarian and a Bosnian, were killed in the armed attack in the center of Hanau.

In total, nine people with ages between 21 and 44 were killed in the attack. The author of the attack, a 43-year-old man, and his mother, 72, were found dead by authorities Thursday morning in an apartment.

Prosecutor Peter Frank said the perpetrator of the attack had the profile of a person with "confused thinking" marked by "deeply racist perspectives".

