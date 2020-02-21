Home
English
BUCHAREST, (21.02.2020, 12:35)
Departamentul Externe

Iohannis sends condolences to the family of the Romanian person who died in the Hanau attack

President Klaus Iohannis has sent condolences to the family of the young Romanian man who lost his life following the violent attack in Hanau, Germany.

17 afişări
Imaginea articolului Iohannis sends condolences to the family of the Romanian person who died in the Hanau attack

Iohannis sends condolences to the family of the Romanian person who died in the Hanau attack

"With deep sadness I learned that after the violent attacks in #Hanau, Germany, a Romanian citizen lost his life. I am sending condolences to the bereaved family in these difficult times", the president wrote on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday evening that German authorities had confirmed that a Romanian citizen was killed in the attacks in the city of Hanau in Germany.

Along with the Romanian, eight other people, several Turkish citizens, a Bulgarian and a Bosnian, were killed in the armed attack in the center of Hanau.

In total, nine people with ages between 21 and 44 were killed in the attack. The author of the attack, a 43-year-old man, and his mother, 72, were found dead by authorities Thursday morning in an apartment.

Prosecutor Peter Frank said the perpetrator of the attack had the profile of a person with "confused thinking" marked by "deeply racist perspectives".

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Taguri:
iohannis,
attack,
germany

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

﻿
Un nou FALIMENT de răsunet zguduie România. Anunţul şoc venit în această dimineaţă

ZF.RO

Cine sunt cei care ne ascultă discuţiile prin telefoane. Sunt plătiţi cu 12 dolari pe oră şi notează fiecare cuvânt pe laptopurile lor

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

Carmen Brumă, FOTOGRAFIATĂ DEZBRĂCATĂ la munte. Vedeta a recunoscut că nu Mircea Badea a pozat-o așa: 'El mi-a făcut multe altele'

TACATACA.PROSPORT.RO

Și ei îi e rușine! Câte clase are, de fapt, Vulpița și cum arăta când era elevă

CANCAN.RO

Minisubmarine pentru infiltrarea şi exfiltrarea în ascuns a forţelor navale

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

Preşedintele Tribunalului Timiş: Independenţa justiţiei este pe cale să devină o poveste frumoasă, de adormit copii

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Gabriela Firea face referendum, pe Facebook, pentru taxa Oxigen, cu 10 zile înainte ca amenzile să se aplice. Cum au reacţionat internauţii

MONITORULPARTIDELOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici