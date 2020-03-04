Klaus Iohannis: The European Union must be closer to its citizens

The European Union must maintain its fundamental values and principles and should be closer to its citizens, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis has said at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, at the Coudenhove-Kalerg European Award ceremony.

16 views

"Just as Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi and the founding parents of the European Union - Robert Schuman, Konrad Adenauer and Alcide de Gasperi - had the vision to carry out the European project, in the same way, we have a duty to carry on this precious legacy and to consolidate the European project on the basis of its fundamental values", Romania's president said.

According to Klaus Iohannis, European leaders need to find common solutions to the challenges, and, on the other hand, the European project must be better known and supported by the citizens, in order to feel that they belong to it completely.

The president reviewed the challenges the European Union has faced in recent years, from the economic crisis, the migration crisis, the terrorist phenomenon, to the security developments in the Eastern and Southern neighborhoods.

At the same time, Iohannis reminded, in 2020, on 31 January, for the first time, a member state has left the large European family.

"The departure of the United Kingdom was a difficult challenge, but we, the 27 member states, have tightened the lines and shown that our unity is solid", the president said.

According to Klaus Iohannis, European citizens have remained strongly attached to the European project, as evidenced by the overall results of the European elections in May 2019.

"Such moments must guide us further and give us confidence in our shared future. These strategic documents need to be put into practice today", the president added.

Romania will continue to act as a member state committed to the process of European construction, deepening of European integration, for the benefit of all member states and citizens, Iohannis continued.

"The first time Romania exercised the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first half of last year, demonstrated, once again, through the efforts made and the results obtained, Romania's attachment to deepen the Union, to advance the major topics of the European Union today's European agenda", he underscored.

"We want a stronger Union, both internally and in its global actions, including in our immediate neighborhood. We are the direct beneficiaries of the enlargement process and we want it to continue, in order to promote stability, democracy and development beyond the current borders of the Union", the president concluded.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.