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Luca Niculescu announces that his first visit will be to Chișinău

Luca Niculescu announced that his first visit will be to Chișinău, following a phone call with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, during which the two discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and continuing joint projects.
Luca Niculescu announces that his first visit will be to Chișinău
Sursa foto: Mihai Pop/ MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
21 oct. 2026, 13:50, English
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“We agreed that my first visit will be to Chișinău, and we are preparing to work intensively to accelerate the projects we have underway and to identify new ones,” Luca Niculescu stated in a post on X.

He noted that he has already asked Romanian ministers to contact their counterparts in Chișinău.

The Romanian prime minister also reaffirmed the government’s support for the Republic of Moldova, including in its process of joining the European Union.

Earlier, the Government of the Republic of Moldova announced that Prime Minister Vasile Tofan and his Romanian counterpart, Luca Niculescu, had agreed during a phone call on Tuesday evening to meet in Chișinău in the near future.

Vasile Tofan congratulated Romania’s new prime minister on assuming office and invited him to Chisinau.

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