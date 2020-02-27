Ludovic Orban announces PNL will support Nicuşor Dan for the Capital's mayor race

Ludovic Orban has announced on Thursday that PNL will support the candidacy of Nicuşor Dan for the General City Hall of Bucharest. The Liberal leader has said that polls show that other possible party candidates would not be guaranteed to be able to win the battle with PSD.

"My desire to ensure a European-type government of Bucharest, my desire to solve all the problems that Bucharest faces cannot be fulfilled. In 2016, the citizens of Bucharest unfortunately made a decision that took the capital to the brink of bankruptcy", Ludovic Orban said in a press conference at PNL headquarters.

He added that Nicuşor Dan has solutions for Bucharest.

"PNL has carried out a comprehensive sociological research in Bucharest and in the sectors of the Capital. As a result, all PNL candidates have the chance to win the election, but we do not have this guarantee that they can win in the battle with PSD. Following the discussions we had with Nicuşor Dan, several discussions that focused on the Bucharest issue, the solutions for solving the big problems of the Capital, I made the decision to propose Nicuşor Dan as a candidate for the City Hall, supported by PNL. In the coming days, I will support this proposal at PNL Bucharest, in the Executive Committee", added Orban.

Orban also said that "our fundamental objective is to ensure a local government of Bucharest that offers solutions that stand up for each of the major problems of the Capital".

He stated that he did not ask Nicuşor Dan to become PNL member.

